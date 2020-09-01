1/1
Betty Lou (Noel) Spears
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mom always told us, "When the good Lord wants me, I'll be ready." And so she was on August 20, 2020.

Betty Spears loved children, her own and the many others who came into her life. She listened well to friends and family and always had the coffee on for everyone who stopped by. Visiting was high on her list of favorite things! Even when Betty's memories became confused, she had plenty of things to talk about and shared her spirited smile each day.

Betty Lou was born December 22, 1931, in Waverly, to Howard and Annette (Bryhl) Noel. She had three children (Jennifer, Steve, and Leslie) and four grandchildren from her 1954 marriage to Tom Dorland and stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from her 1981 marriage to Glenn Spears.

A great many thanks to the staffs at both Ramsey Village and Suncrest Hospice in Des Moines for their loving care and concern for Mom and our family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., No. 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved