Beverly Ann Schmidt, 75, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died September 20, 2020, in Papillion. She was born February 9, 1945, in Waverly.
Beverly graduated from Waverly High School in 1963, and Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Waterloo, in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, Nebraska, in 1985. Beverly and her husband, Jim, moved around the United States while he was active duty with the United States Air Force and she was a nurse working in various capacities. Her final job was with UNMC where she worked as a cancer research coordinator. Upon retirement, Beverly enjoyed being a loving wife, mom and grandma.
Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Anetta Graening; mother and father-in-law Paul and Jean (Davis) Schmidt; and stepmother-in-law Esther Boomgarden Schmidt.
Survived by husband of 53 years Jim; daughters Jennifer (Jeff) Dynek and Angela (Luke) Rudolph; grandchildren Kelsey, Caiden, Dawson and Jenell Dynek, and Myra and Ellie Rudolph; siblings LaVonne (Allen) Miller, Virgil (Maybeth)Graening, Carol Reagan and Larry (Jill) Graening; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, Nebraska.
Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, also at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
To view the video service, go to the website at https://bellevuefuneralchapel.com/
and click the link at the bottom of the Schmidt obituary.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue.