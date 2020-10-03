1/1
Beverly Ann (Graening) Schmidt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Schmidt, 75, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died September 20, 2020, in Papillion. She was born February 9, 1945, in Waverly.

Beverly graduated from Waverly High School in 1963, and Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Waterloo, in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, Nebraska, in 1985. Beverly and her husband, Jim, moved around the United States while he was active duty with the United States Air Force and she was a nurse working in various capacities. Her final job was with UNMC where she worked as a cancer research coordinator. Upon retirement, Beverly enjoyed being a loving wife, mom and grandma.

Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Anetta Graening; mother and father-in-law Paul and Jean (Davis) Schmidt; and stepmother-in-law Esther Boomgarden Schmidt.

Survived by husband of 53 years Jim; daughters Jennifer (Jeff) Dynek and Angela (Luke) Rudolph; grandchildren Kelsey, Caiden, Dawson and Jenell Dynek, and Myra and Ellie Rudolph; siblings LaVonne (Allen) Miller, Virgil (Maybeth)Graening, Carol Reagan and Larry (Jill) Graening; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, Nebraska.

Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, also at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

To view the video service, go to the website at https://bellevuefuneralchapel.com/ and click the link at the bottom of the Schmidt obituary.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Interment
02:00 PM
Omaha National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
(402) 291-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved