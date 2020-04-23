|
Bonnie A. Uriell. 97, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, April 21,2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Bonnie Adele Uriell was born on February 26, 1923, the daughter of Floyd and Merle (Getts) Culbertson in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1941 and Wartburg College in 1944 with a BA degree. Bonnie later did graduate work at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Northern Iowa.
Her first teaching position was in Guttenburg, Iowa, where she taught high school business for three years. In Guttenburg, Bonnie met her future husband, Jack Uriell. She then taught two years at Dumont High School.
On October 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Jack Uriell in Waverly, Iowa. The couple made their dome in Mason City and Perry before moving back to Waverly. She taught at Mason City High School for five years before returning to Waverly, where she taught high school English at Waverly-Shell Rock High School for twenty-two years. She retied from teaching in 1986.
Bonnie enjoyed sewing and art projects her entire life. But after retirement, she discovered the wonderful world of quilting, and never looked back.
Survivors are her son, Kevin Uriell (Roberta James) of Tripoli, Iowa and daughter, Ann Uriell of Waverly, Iowa; one grandson, Jack Uriell of Waverly, Iowa; and brother, John (Myrna) Culbertson of Waverly, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Uriell on October 26, 2006.
Bonnie has been cremated and there will be no formal services. Private family inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery on a later date. Memorials for Bonnie may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and online condolences for Bonnie may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Uriell family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020