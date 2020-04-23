Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Uriel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Adele Uriel


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Adele Uriel Obituary
Bonnie A. Uriell. 97, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, April 21,2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Bonnie Adele Uriell was born on February 26, 1923, the daughter of Floyd and Merle (Getts) Culbertson in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1941 and Wartburg College in 1944 with a BA degree. Bonnie later did graduate work at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Northern Iowa.

Her first teaching position was in Guttenburg, Iowa, where she taught high school business for three years. In Guttenburg, Bonnie met her future husband, Jack Uriell. She then taught two years at Dumont High School.

On October 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Jack Uriell in Waverly, Iowa. The couple made their dome in Mason City and Perry before moving back to Waverly. She taught at Mason City High School for five years before returning to Waverly, where she taught high school English at Waverly-Shell Rock High School for twenty-two years. She retied from teaching in 1986.

Bonnie enjoyed sewing and art projects her entire life. But after retirement, she discovered the wonderful world of quilting, and never looked back.

Survivors are her son, Kevin Uriell (Roberta James) of Tripoli, Iowa and daughter, Ann Uriell of Waverly, Iowa; one grandson, Jack Uriell of Waverly, Iowa; and brother, John (Myrna) Culbertson of Waverly, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Uriell on October 26, 2006.

Bonnie has been cremated and there will be no formal services. Private family inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery on a later date. Memorials for Bonnie may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and online condolences for Bonnie may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Uriell family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -