Bonnie Sue Zars, 72, of Readlyn, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.



Bonnie was born September 30, 1946, in Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Elda (Schweer) Wittenburg. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School through the 8th grade and then graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1964. On April 10, 1966, she was united in marriage to Roger Zars at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger. She worked in the dental office in Denver and lawyer office in Waverly up until having children and being a homemaker. She was an integral part of the farm operation where she served as the #1 tractor driver, among various other jobs. She also worked as a CLS bus driver, was a receptionist for Dr. Larry Wright in Denver, and was currently on her twelfth year of employment with First Maxfield Insurance in Denver.



Cards, cards, cards, Bonnie loved to play cards. Whether it was a game with her family or one of her card club groups, she thoroughly enjoyed playing. She was particularly fond of keeping score and winning! She was also known to play the slots at any casino she came across. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitching. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and attending grandchildren's sporting events. She was eagerly looking forward to her oldest granddaughter's wedding in September.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Roger, of Readlyn, two daughters, Pam (Dave) Shinstine, of Tripoli, and Angie (Chris) Joerger, of Readlyn, one son, Todd (Shae) Zars, of Shawnee, Kansas, nine grandchildren, Marissa (Nathan Pech) Shinstine, Nick Shinstine, Lakin Joerger, Mikenna Joerger, Cannon Joerger, Keegan Zars, Evan Zars, Elle Zars and Emree Zars, one brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Wittenburg, of Readlyn, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Ron (Kathy) Zars, of Albia, Larry (Ida) Zars, of Denver, and Steve (Jackie) Zars of Bremer, sisters-in-law, Barb (Gary) Buhr, of Readlyn, and Sherry (John) Tiedt, of Readlyn. She is preceded in death by her parents and father and mother-in-law, Reinhardt and Grace Zars.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger, with Rev Bruce Zimmerann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and for an hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.



Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is in charge of arrangements. Published in Waverly Democrat on July 25, 2019