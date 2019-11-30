|
Brenda Lee Smith Walton passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2019 at Mercy One hospital in Waterloo, IA. Brenda was born on March 11, 1957 in Waterloo, IA. Her parents are Carol and Charlotte Smith of Waverly, IA. She lived in various cities in Iowa growing up. LaPorte City, Clarenda, Iowa City, Ottumwa, and Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1975 and attended college in Cedar Falls.
She married Rick Walton on September 17, 1983 and also became a step-mom to Correna Marie, who she loved as her own. They moved to Wisconsin and had a daughter Natalie Jill, and a son Wesley Allen. Brenda and Rick divorced in 1993. Brenda graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 1999.
Brenda enjoyed time with family, movies,reading,musicals,going on walks with her dog Thisbe, and watching the Green Bay Packers. "Go pack Go!"
Her best friend Elaine Larsen played a major role in her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her parents; Carol and Charlotte Smith, brothers; Larry(Wendy) Smith and Chris (Heather) Smith; her daughter, Natalie, her son, Wesley and Step-daughter Correna.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday december 14th from 1pm-4pm at the Waverly Homes complex.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 30, 2019