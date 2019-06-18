Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Lou Bergman, 73, died June 7, 2019, at the San Mateo Hospital in Redwood City, California.

Brenda was born April 22, 1946, in Waverly, the daughter of Alfred and Miriam Zabel Bergman. Brenda was baptized and confirmed in the Peace United Church of Christ, attended schools in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in 1964. After graduation she answered an ad in the newspaper for a nanny. She applied and got the job with Tom and Ellie Crosby at Long Lake, Minnesota, caring for their four children. She called this family her second family. Later she cared for several other families in Oregon and California. She lovingly called each child she cared for her children. In later years she lived with friend and roommate Sharon Norton in Redwood City.

Brenda is survived by a sister, Judi (Doug) Poppen, of Allison, a brother, Raymond (Charlene), of Glendale, Arizona, and a brother in law, Allan Haugen, of Fertile. She was an aunt, a great aunt and a great great aunt to many children. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ronald Bergman, a sister Cynthia Haugen and a sister in law Peggi Bergman.

Her second family consisted of the late Tom Crosby and his wife Ellie, Stewart, of Minnesota, Bruster, of Alaska, Grant, of Oregon and Brook, of South Carolina.

Brenda's ashes will be scattered near the Crosby home in Minnesota at a later date.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting with local arrangements.

