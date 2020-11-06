1/1
Brett William Poehler
1965 - 2020
Brett William Poehler, 55, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and previously from Waverly, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Brett was born on February 18, 1965, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Donald and Sylvia (Catchpool) Poehler. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following graduation from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1984, Brett attended the University of Northern Iowa until 1986, when he entered the United States Air Force. Brett was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where his work involved calibrating underground missiles. Brett was honorably discharged in 1993. He then moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, and worked for Celestica. After returning to Iowa, Brett attended Hawkeye Community College and earned his Engineering Degree in 1994. Brett then started his career with Emerson-Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, where he was employed at the time of his passing.

Brett's favorite things included being with family, playing cards, and croquet. He also enjoyed computers and computer games, especially EverQuest and collecting Legos. Brett's pride and joy was his blue Dodge Ram Truck!

Brett is survived by his mother, Sylvia Poehler, of Waverly; two sisters, Denise (Tim) Aves, of Waterloo, and Luann (Doug) Brandt, of Waverly; sister-in-law, Lori Poehler, of Waverly; special aunt, Francine (Tom) Lines, of Cedar Falls; special uncle, Ron Catchpool, of Cedar Falls; uncles Don (Lois) Catchpool, of Minnesota, and Stan Catchpool, of Nebraska; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Don Poehler; brother, Mark Poehler; and his grandparents, Herman and Loretta Poehler and Carl and Fern Catchpool.

According to his wishes, Brett's body has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. Private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown or Cancer Research at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
