Brian Jay Dietz, 54, of Plainfield, Iowa, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Brian was born on September 14, 1964, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Leon Jay and Sandra Kay (Walther) Dietz. He was baptized on February 6, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Western Douglas and confirmed October 25, 1981, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Brian graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1983. Brian was united in marriage to Sherry Duecker on September 26, 1987, at St. John's Western Douglas. He was employed at Unverferth Manufacturing since June of 1989. He was a self-employed farmer and was a part-time dairy hand for Dave and Pam Bolin of Clarksville. He enjoyed working with livestock, farming and fishing. He especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sherry Dietz of Plainfield; a daughter, Ashley Dietz-Seehase of Nashua; and a son, Andrew (MariAnna) Dietz of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Lindsay Seehase, Jase Seehase and Sterling Dietz; his mother Sandra Dietz of Waverly; two sisters, Sherry (Daryl) Kazda of Plainfield; and Dee (Randy) Liddle of Plainfield. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon "Buzz" Dietz; his father-in-law, Larry "Pete" Duecker; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will be held in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

