Bryant Keith "Bry" Pierson, age 54, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Bry was born on August 7, 1965, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Edward and Gloria (Mehmen) Pierson. He was raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he was baptized and confirmed at First United Methodist Church and in 1984 graduated from Cedar Falls High School. On April 23, 1993, Bry was united in marriage to Joyce Fink at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, Iowa. During his life he worked for Roberts and Dybdahl in Waterloo as a Truss Manager and for United Equipment Accessories in Waverly as an assembler.
Bry's greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family, whether it was hunting and fishing with Justin and friends or attending Bekka's basketball games with Joyce. Other things he liked were his dog Suzie, Chicago Cubs, Dallas Cowboys and watching the outdoor channel.
Bry's memory is honored by: wife, Joyce Pierson of Shell Rock; son, Justin Pierson of Waverly; daughter, Bekka Pierson of Shell Rock; parents, Edward and Gloria Pierson of Cedar Falls; brother, Patrick (Karla) Pierson of Cambridge, Iowa; and nieces, Sydney, Paige, and Allie. He was preceded in death by: brother, Parnell Pierson; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Okkie Mehmen; paternal grandparents, Frank and Goldie Pierson; and uncle, Richard Mehmen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Bry's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019