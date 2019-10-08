|
Burle Neal, 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, permanently changed his address Friday, October 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 15, 1928 in Shell Rock, the son of Theo and Hazel Myer Neal. Burle was a graduate of Shell Rock High School. He married Janice N. Matthews on December 30, 1951 in Augustana Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, WI. They would have been married 68 years. Burle was employed at Carnation in Waverly, IA for 29 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for 50 years.
His loving wife, a sister Marjorie, two sons: Bradley (Jill Neal) of Belle Isle, FL and Randall (Teri Neal) of Shell Rock, two daughters: Brenda (Jim Fuller) of Urich, MO and Karen (Greg Renning) of Cedar Rapids, IA, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and thirteen nieces and nephews and their children will miss him.
He was preceded in death by a twin sister, his parents and three brothers. A Memory Service will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Visit with the family in the fellowship hall following the service.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019