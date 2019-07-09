Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

Burton W. Boevers, 87, of Waverly, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.



Burton was born on May 27, 1932, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, the son of William "Bill" and Nellie (Matthiesen) Boevers. Burton was baptized on June 12, 1932, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn and was confirmed on April 11, 1946, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran of Crane Creek. Burton attended grade school at Maxfield No. 2, and graduated from the Readlyn High School in 1951. Following his schooling, Burton helped on the family farm. On October 12, 1952, he was united in marriage to Delores Mae Oltrogge at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home on the Boevers family farm, located 2 miles east and ¾ mile north of highways 3 and 63. On June 5, 1953, Burton entered the U.S.



Burton was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, where Burton served on the church council, as Sunday School Superintendent, and was a member of the Won by One Choir. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 176 in Waverly, where he served as an officer and was very active in the Honor Guard. Burton enjoyed volunteering at the Waverly Health Center, farming, fishing, woodworking, as well as many trips throughout the U.S. with Delores and friends. First and foremost, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Burton's family was his greatest treasure.



Burton's memory is honored by: his wife of 66 years, Delores "Toots" Boevers, of Waverly; three children, Kathy (Roger) Traetow, of rural Waverly, Craig (Lynne) Boevers, of Tripoli, and Karen (Brent) Platte, of Tripoli; 12 grandchildren, Monica (Michael) Strople, Laurie, Adam (girlfriend Sara Lease), and Andy (Morgan) Traetow, Lindsay (Asbjorn) Skeie, Emily (Cody) Solverson, Cassandra (Diogenes) Oliveira, Sarah, Elizabeth and Nathan Platte, and Shawn and Scott (Amanda) Hamerlinck; nine great-grandchildren, Jack Strople, Evelyn, Charlotte, Lily, and Lars Skeie, Iris Solverson, Nolan Hamerlinck, and Hannah and Julian Hamerlinck: and a sister-in-law, Bernita Oltrogge. Burton was looking forward to the arrival of three more great-grandchildren in the fall.



Funeral services were held on Monday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, with Pastor Paul Schaedig officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with the Waverly Area Veterans Post giving honors. Public visitation was held on Sunday, July 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Waverly Area Veterans Post or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Burton may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

