1/1
Carla Rae Myers
1957 - 2020
Carla Rae Myers, 63, of Sioux City, passed away March 16, 2020. Her celebration of life was held Saturday, September 12 in Sioux City.

Carla was born January 3, 1957, the daughter of Clarence and Darlene (Rinnels) Benning. She graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs.

She loved to go camping and spend time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Dan, three children, Kevin, Jenny, and Susie, seven grandchildren, three siblings and her mother. She was preceded in death by her father.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
