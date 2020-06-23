Carma Hardy, 41, of Shell Rock, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Carma Christine Hardy was born on August 19, 1978, the daughter of Thomas and Anita (Jesse) Hardy in Waterloo, Iowa. She was baptized in 1978 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, Iowa. She attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls from 1981 until graduating in 1998. She also attended Day Program at North Star for several years.
Survivors are her parents, Thomas and Anita Hardy of Shell Rock; three brothers, Todd (Ronda) Hardy, of Shell Rock, Roy Hardy, of Waverly, and Joel (Nicole) Hardy, of Clarksville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Hardy, two sisters, Tammy and Janet Hardy, grandparents, Harold (Vae) Hardy and Arnold (Hildegard) Jesse, and nephew, Kyle Hardy.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Graveside services will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Memory of Carma Hardy to Iowa Donor Network, Attn: Laura Iosbaker, 550 Madison Ave., North Liberty, IA 52317. Online condolences for Carma may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock, Iowa is assisting the Hardy family with arrangements.
Carma Christine Hardy was born on August 19, 1978, the daughter of Thomas and Anita (Jesse) Hardy in Waterloo, Iowa. She was baptized in 1978 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, Iowa. She attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls from 1981 until graduating in 1998. She also attended Day Program at North Star for several years.
Survivors are her parents, Thomas and Anita Hardy of Shell Rock; three brothers, Todd (Ronda) Hardy, of Shell Rock, Roy Hardy, of Waverly, and Joel (Nicole) Hardy, of Clarksville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Hardy, two sisters, Tammy and Janet Hardy, grandparents, Harold (Vae) Hardy and Arnold (Hildegard) Jesse, and nephew, Kyle Hardy.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Graveside services will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Memory of Carma Hardy to Iowa Donor Network, Attn: Laura Iosbaker, 550 Madison Ave., North Liberty, IA 52317. Online condolences for Carma may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock, Iowa is assisting the Hardy family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.