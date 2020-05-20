Carol R. Heath, 74, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Clarksville.
Carol was born on August 15, 1945, in Hampton, the daughter of Henry and Maxine (Hahn) Kielman. She attended country school near Clarksville and then Clarksville High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen and graduated in 1963. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from beauty school and worked as a beautician in Cedar Falls, Green and the surrounding communities. On January 15,1984, Carol was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Heath in Clarksville, Iowa. The couple lived in Janesville and Ken passed away in July of 1999. Carol continued to live in Janesville and worked as a custodian for Cedar Falls School Systems and later, UNI. She enjoyed relationships with the college students and co-workers, especially Carmen, Henderson and Brent. Carol's failing health led to her recent move into Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehab.
Carol was very social. She loved to visit and had many, many friends. She liked to watch TV, especially the "Golden Girls" and "Antique Road Show," play Bingo and scratch lottery tickets. She also enjoyed attending Al - Anon meetings.
Carol is survived by four children, Scott (Jen) Kielman of Clarksville, Michael (Carin) Lindsay of Gilbertville, Christina (Michael) Izer of Cedar Falls, and Kurt (Jessi Smith) Heath of Janesville; two step-children, William Heath of Waverly, and Shelley (Darin) Klunder of Evansdale; five grandchildren, Kaitlin Izer, Karlene (Byron) Clark, Tyler (Lexee) Keeling, Ty (Charlotte) Lindsay and Baylee Lindsay; one great-grandson on the way; three sisters, Lola Volker of Waverly, Joyce (Roger) Hinders of Clarksville, and Cindi (Bruce) Hoodjer of Clarksville; one brother, Kendall (Karen) Kielman of Clarksville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by Ken; her parents; one granddaughter, Cheyenne Keeling; two brothers, Keith and Jeff Kielman; sister, Bonnie Snow; and a nephew, Treven Kielman.
According to her wishes, Carol's body has been cremated. A public graveside service with social distancing will be held at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery, Waterloo, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with Pastor Dot Gersema officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Carol's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 20, 2020.