Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Lee Shatzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Lee Shatzer, 76, of Hartley, and formerly of Waverly, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. He passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley.



Carroll was born February 23, 1943 in Waterloo, son of Charles and Zilpha (Zip) Shatzer. Carroll had two brothers and one sister, Norman, Thomas, and Charlotte.



As a child Carroll lived in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Later in life he also lived in Tennessee before returning to Iowa.



Carroll met Virginia Sheriff and on July 30, 1965, they were married. Together they raised two daughters; Lisa and Tammy. The couple later divorced in 1990.



Throughout Canoll's life he had several full and part-time jobs including John Deere in Waterloo, Chrysler Corp. in Rockford, Illinois, Shield Bantam in Waverly, Brent Industries in New Hartford, and Terex Industries in Waverly.



Carroll will be remembered by daughters Lisa Shatzer, Hampton, and Tammy Cronk, Hartley; six grandchildren; also by his sister Charlotte (Maurice) Annis, Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law Janice Shatzer, Waverly; Aunt Jo Brown, Ewing, Missouri; former wife Virginia (special friend Jim Abernathy) Shatzer, Hampton; 13 great-grandchildren; four nieces; four nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents Torn and Edna Gruber and Charles and Florence Shatzer, parents Charles and Zip, brothers Tommy and Norman, his Uncle Bill Brown, brother- in-law Ronnie Sheriff, son-in-law Dean Cronk, and sister-in-law Kathy Phillip.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. June 1, 2019 with luncheon to follow at Shell Rock Legion Hall, Shell Rock, Iowa. Military rights will be held at Hoyt Elliot Memorial Park, Shell Rock.



Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Carroll Lee Shatzer, 76, of Hartley, and formerly of Waverly, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. He passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley.Carroll was born February 23, 1943 in Waterloo, son of Charles and Zilpha (Zip) Shatzer. Carroll had two brothers and one sister, Norman, Thomas, and Charlotte.As a child Carroll lived in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Later in life he also lived in Tennessee before returning to Iowa.Carroll met Virginia Sheriff and on July 30, 1965, they were married. Together they raised two daughters; Lisa and Tammy. The couple later divorced in 1990.Throughout Canoll's life he had several full and part-time jobs including John Deere in Waterloo, Chrysler Corp. in Rockford, Illinois, Shield Bantam in Waverly, Brent Industries in New Hartford, and Terex Industries in Waverly.Carroll will be remembered by daughters Lisa Shatzer, Hampton, and Tammy Cronk, Hartley; six grandchildren; also by his sister Charlotte (Maurice) Annis, Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law Janice Shatzer, Waverly; Aunt Jo Brown, Ewing, Missouri; former wife Virginia (special friend Jim Abernathy) Shatzer, Hampton; 13 great-grandchildren; four nieces; four nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandparents Torn and Edna Gruber and Charles and Florence Shatzer, parents Charles and Zip, brothers Tommy and Norman, his Uncle Bill Brown, brother- in-law Ronnie Sheriff, son-in-law Dean Cronk, and sister-in-law Kathy Phillip.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. June 1, 2019 with luncheon to follow at Shell Rock Legion Hall, Shell Rock, Iowa. Military rights will be held at Hoyt Elliot Memorial Park, Shell Rock.Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Published in Waverly Democrat on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Waverly Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close