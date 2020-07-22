Celia Deike Leisinger, 95, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Celia was born on April 19, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Ringleb) Heine in Butler County near Clarksville. She was baptized at Clarksville Immanuel Church of Christ and then confirmed in 1937 at St. John United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, rural Clarksville. She attended country school near her home and then helped on the family farm. She married Martin Deike on July 1, 1942 at the Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. She lived with her parents while Martin served in WWII. Upon his return from the service, they made their home in Waverly. She helped at the family farm and family business while raising 6 children. Martin passed away on November 19, 1995. On February 12, 1998, she married Clarence Leisinger at the United Church of Christ in Latimer, Iowa. He passed away on November 28, 2008.
She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She spent a great deal of time in Harpers Ferry at their cabin fishing and having family visits. In her later years, she enjoyed their cabin in Missouri with her husband, Clarence. Celia liked spending many winters in Texas. However, her greatest pride were her children and grandchildren.
Survivors are her children, Dean (Dianne) Deike, of Waverly, Donna (Dean) deNeui, of Longville, Minnesota, Dallas (Cindy) Deike, of Solon, Davon (Dave) Thurman, of Waverly, Deb (Jim) Sullivan, of Janesville; step children, Shirley (George) Bierner, of Cedar Falls, Lori Soska, of Branson, Missouri, Vernon (Beverly) Leisinger, of Waverly and Brian (Cindy) Leisinger, of Branson, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Martin Deike and Clarence Leisinger; son in infancy; son, Dennis Deike; son-in-law, John Van Dorn; sister, Edna Edeker and brother, Raymond Heine.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ and online condolences for Celia can be shared on www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.