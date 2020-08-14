1/1
Charles Ray Baker
1956 - 2020
Charles Ray Baker, 63, of Sultan, Washington, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at EvergreenHealth Kirkland from complications of a massive heart attack.

Charles was born on November 27, 1956, in Waverly, the son of Arlo and Dorothy (Munson) Baker. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Community School graduating in 1975. He continued his education by attending Hawkeye Tech School, now Hawkeye Community College, in Waterloo, in Diesel Mechanics. He began working at John Deere Tractor Works in 1978. Charles married Kimberly Green on September 24, 1977, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. They moved to Portland, Oregon, and later to Olympia, Washington. Charles enlisted in the Army in 1983 and served as a Military Police Officer at Fort Polk, Louisiana, until his honorable discharge. He worked at various jobs at Caterpillar and Comcast Cable Company. He and Kim were later divorced. Charles married Tamra Godfrey on May 26, 2018.

Charles is survived by his wife, two sons, Ryan, of Sultan, Washington, and Jason, of Auburn, Washington, his mother, Dorothy Baker, of Waverly, sisters Tempest (David) Kuykendall, of Roland, and Patricia Busch, of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arlo.

Charles had always been an avid outdoorsman and liked to fish, hunt, and ski in the Waverly area and in the mountains in Washington. He loved to bake Christmas cookies during the holidays using his mother's recipe. He will be missed by his loving family and his German Shepherd, VanNess.

Services are pending.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
