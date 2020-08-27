1/1
Colleen Mary (Duffy) Matthias
1955 - 2020
Colleen Matthias, 65, of rural Sumner, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 21, 1955 in Waterloo the daughter of Aloysius and Patricia (Cavanaugh) Duffy. Colleen grew up in rural Fairbank and graduated from Wapsie Valley Community Schools with the class of 1973. She married Darold Matthias on Aug. 17, 1974 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. After graduation she pursued her goal to become a registered nurse by first attending Hawkeye Community College and then the University of Northern Iowa. Colleen was a RN at Covenant Hospital for many years and was also a flight nurse during her career at Covenant. After working at Covenant, she worked at Allen Hospital as an Emergency Room nurse.
She was a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Oran First Responders. Colleen was a caring, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and volunteer. She was always willing and able to give her time and love to anyone in need; she will be missed by so many who knew her and those that she touched during her time in this world.
Colleen is survived by her husband Darold, her son Lucas and his wife Cortney, her daughter Bridget and her fiancé Nathan Shook, three grandchildren; Alyssa, Lauren and Caden, one sister Kathy Volker, two brothers-in-law; Milo Matthias and Francis Weber and three sisters-in-law; Sherry Duffy, Bonnie Duffy and Dixie (Gary) Seegers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Carrie Matthias, three brothers; Patrick Duffy, Dennis Duffy and Galen Duffy and one sister Sherry Weber.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank..
Due to the recommendations regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, everyone in attendance will be required to wear face coverings, maintain social distance and to please limit their time in the funeral home.
Private family graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woods Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
August 26, 2020
Im in shock to hear of Colleens passing, She and I went to nurses training at Hawkeye and we studied a lot together. We saw each other seldom thru the years thru work. She was a very caring and dear person! She will be greatly missed!! Thoughts and prayers for all of you!!!
Jackie Buckley
