Connie Kay Rust, 80 of Shell Rock, Iowa, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Connie was born on May 20, 1939, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Nellie (DeWitt) Nieman. She attended school in Shell Rock and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Thomas Dale Rust on September 22, 1957 in Clarksville. Connie was a cook for the Waverly-Shell Rock School System. She worked in the Shell Rock School and retired in 2001 after 32 years of service. Connie enjoyed sewing, collecting teddy bears, and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed hosting Christmas celebrations for the Nieman family.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Kevin D. Rust of Shell Rock, Iowa and Larry (Peggy) Rust of Waterloo, Iowa; three grandchildren, Nichollette (Jay Jackson) Rider, Lisa Miller and Valerie Kolpek; four great-grandchildren, Stella Rider, Jackson Miller, Lucas Miller and Bella Kolpek; three brothers, Mitch (Laura) Nieman of Shell Rock, Iowa; Den (Maria) Nieman of Waverly, Iowa, and Steve (Rachel) Nieman all of Shell Rock, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Marlys Nieman of Shell Rock, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom in 1987; a daughter, Kimberly Kay Rust; a brother, Carlys Nieman; and a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Don Bauler.
Connie's body has been cremated and her family will greet friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Connie's cremains will be buried at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Connie's family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019