Connie Lee Finder, 72, of rural Readlyn, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, from complications of colon cancer.



Connie was born December 15, 1947, in New Hampton, Iowa, the only child of Raymond and Lorine French. Connie spent her childhood in Frederika before moving with her family to Tripoli where she graduated in May of 1966. On November 18, 1966, Connie married Jerry Finder in Frederika. Connie and Jerry settled in Tripoli, where Connie was active in Girl Scouts, Tripoli Days, and Music Boosters. Connie also enjoyed her morning coffee at the Hub and later the Tripoli Grocery Store. In 2017, Connie and Jerry moved to the big city of Knittle next door to Del's Auto Repair, the family business.



Connie is survived by: her husband, Jerry, her son, Pat (Shannon) Finder, of Tripoli, her daughter Tereasa Lenius, of Fayette, grandchildren Amber (Jacob Gray) Lenius, Nicole Lenius, Alexis (Dan) Whealy, Neal (Molly) Finder, Nick Finder, Arie Finder, and great-grandchildren Eden Magsamen, Norah Balek, and Joseph Finder.



Per her request, her body was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



Memorials may be directed to the family.

