Connie Sue Franzen, 61, of rural Plainfield, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Connie was born on April 1, 1959, in Waterloo, the daughter of Edgar and Mardell (Meyer) Brase. She was baptized on April 26, 1959 and confirmed on April 7, 1974, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Waverly. Connie graduated from Plainfield High School in 1977. On July 31, 1992, Connie was united in marriage to Steve Franzen in Waverly. During her life she worked for The Christmas Tree Farm near Plainfield, Sara Lee in New Hampton, Kwik Star in Denver, Bergmann Plumbing and Heating in Denver, Denver Construction Plumbing and Heating, and Burrier Plumbing and Spas in Waverly.



Connie's memory is honored by: husband, Steve Franzen of Plainfield; son Nick Franzen of Plainfield, two sisters, Kathy (Jerry) Calease of Waverly and Karla (Ken) Beckman of Parkersburg; two brothers, Gary (Rhonda) Brase of Plainfield and Terry (Deb) Brase of Nashua; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Public graveside services, with social distancing due to the COVID 19 pandemic, will be held at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, at 11:45 a.m., with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Memorials may be directed to Connie's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson. com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store