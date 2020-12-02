1/1
Constance Y. "Connie" (Anderson) Hardee
1931 - 2020
Constance Y. "Connie" Hardee, 89, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home of natural causes.

She was born April 29, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Ethel (Hunt) Anderson.

Connie married William Hardee on August 9, 1951, in Cedar Falls; he preceded her in death on December 28, 1986.

She worked at the Stanley Dealer, in housekeeping at the Red Fox Inn and was a homemaker. Connie also fostered over 20 children – 19 boys and 1 girl.

Connie was an avid bowler, playing on leagues for over 50 years. She loved gardening and gambling, especially playing cards and BINGO. She had a special trait of making everyone she knew feel like family; they were always welcome. Above all, she treasured her family & friends and was their biggest cheerleader.

Survived by eight children, Pam McManemy, of Shell Rock, William (Marilyn) Hardee, of Shell Rock, Rick (Carol) Hardee, of Clarksville, Ronald (Patricia) Hardee, of Shell Rock, Michael (Melinda) Hardee, of Hubbard, Connie (Terry) Newman, of Allison, Gary Goodell, of Fayette, and Kerry Weatherly, of Shell Rock; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Dennis Anderson, of Waterloo, and Thomas (Darlene) Anderson, of Oelwein; two sisters, Patricia Kephart, of Cedar Rapids, and Karen (Larry) Fischels, of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; daughter, Linda Anne Hughes; and brothers, Donald, Earl, Darwin and Daniel.

Services: 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly

Visitation: One hour prior to service at the church

Burial: Poyner Township Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
