Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM First Baptist Church 809 Main St. Plainfield , IA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 8:30 PM First Baptist Church 809 Main St. Plainfield , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Crystal Joy "Babe" (Gritzner) Lorenzen 40, of Plainfield, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.



An evening candlelight service will be held on June 8, 2019, at 8:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 809 Main St., Plainfield. Visitation will start at 7 p.m. before the service.



Crystal Joy "Babe" (Gritzner) Lorenzen was born March 7, 1979, to Stanley Charles and DiAnn Mary (Albrecht) Gritzner. She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Plainfield.



Crystal attended Nashua-Plainfield High School but got her GED from Hawkeye Tech in the spring of 1997. She graduated with honors from Kirkwood Community College in the dental hygiene program in the spring of 2003.



On June 6, 1998, Crystal married Steven Lorenzen and to this union three children were born. Taylor, Trenton and Breanna. Crystal and Steven later divorced.



Crystal is survived by her three children, Taylor Lorenzen and Trenton Lorenzen, of Marengo, and daughter Breanna Lorenzen, of Williamsburg; her parents, Stanley and DiAnn Gritzner, of Plainfield; one brother, Monty (Brooke) Gritzner, of Springfield, Missouri; one sister Sara Gritzner, of St. Paul, Minnesota; three nieces, Tarryn (Matthew) Godwin, Bailey (Jesse) Cordova and Malina Becker; two nephews, Kyle (Tara) Gritzner and Ezekiel Becker; a great niece, Lila Cordova, and great nephew, Lyric Godwin, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Hazel Gritzner and John and LaVonne Albrecht, three aunts, Donna Albrecht, Darla Allison and Diana Gritzner; one uncle, Doug Severs, and an infant great nephew, River Cordova.



Please have any flowers delivered to First Baptist Church. Crystal Joy "Babe" (Gritzner) Lorenzen 40, of Plainfield, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.An evening candlelight service will be held on June 8, 2019, at 8:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 809 Main St., Plainfield. Visitation will start at 7 p.m. before the service.Crystal Joy "Babe" (Gritzner) Lorenzen was born March 7, 1979, to Stanley Charles and DiAnn Mary (Albrecht) Gritzner. She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Plainfield.Crystal attended Nashua-Plainfield High School but got her GED from Hawkeye Tech in the spring of 1997. She graduated with honors from Kirkwood Community College in the dental hygiene program in the spring of 2003.On June 6, 1998, Crystal married Steven Lorenzen and to this union three children were born. Taylor, Trenton and Breanna. Crystal and Steven later divorced.Crystal is survived by her three children, Taylor Lorenzen and Trenton Lorenzen, of Marengo, and daughter Breanna Lorenzen, of Williamsburg; her parents, Stanley and DiAnn Gritzner, of Plainfield; one brother, Monty (Brooke) Gritzner, of Springfield, Missouri; one sister Sara Gritzner, of St. Paul, Minnesota; three nieces, Tarryn (Matthew) Godwin, Bailey (Jesse) Cordova and Malina Becker; two nephews, Kyle (Tara) Gritzner and Ezekiel Becker; a great niece, Lila Cordova, and great nephew, Lyric Godwin, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Hazel Gritzner and John and LaVonne Albrecht, three aunts, Donna Albrecht, Darla Allison and Diana Gritzner; one uncle, Doug Severs, and an infant great nephew, River Cordova.Please have any flowers delivered to First Baptist Church. Published in Waverly Democrat on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Waverly Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close