Cynthia Ann "Cin" (Ragsdale) Neuenkirk, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Cindy has been cremated and a public graveside service will be held later in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Cindy's family to be used for her two boys, Nicholas and Michael. Online condolences for Cindy's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 25, 2019