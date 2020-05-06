Dale Dean Card, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Care Initiatives Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.



Dale was born on September 22, 1940, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Glenn and Dorothy (Spurgeon) Card. He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Kathie Saul on October 29, 1965 in Cedar Falls, Iowa and they were later divorced. He was united in marriage to Linda Meyne in June of 1985 and they were later divorced.



He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Michael) Grieger of Cedar Falls; a sister, Elaine Swinton of Waverly; two brothers, James (Robin) Card of Idaho and Gene (Linn) Card of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Dorothy Card.



Private burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store