Daniel Wernold Diercks, 91, passed away In Santa Rosa, California, on June 3, 2020.



He was born in Iowa in 1929, a son of Wernold "Shorty" and Elda Diercks. He and his family lived in Waverly, where Dan graduated from Waverly High School. There he played basketball, quarterbacked the football team and excelled at track and field.



Graduating in 1947, during the Korean Conflict, Dan joined the Air Force. After four years of service, he married a high school classmate, LaMone Eichler. Together they had three children. In 1956, Dan graduated from Iowa State College in Ames with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Administration.



Upon graduation, the family moved to California, where Dan became the proprietor of a very successful business, enabling his to retire in his 50s. Dan and LeMone divorced. Dan later married Nadine Patava Hazlitt. The two moved to Incline Village. Following Nadine's death in 1996, Dan began to suffer from vascular dementia and moved to be close to his daughter, Jacqueline. In 2012, he moved to Santa Rosa, to be close to his sister.



He is survived by his three children, Jacqueline Diercks, Jayne (Sam) Devlin, and Douglas Diercks; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and his sister, Dixie (Eldon) Modisette.



Dan's ashes have been placed next to his beloved parents' gravesite in Waverly. May he now rest in peace without pain.

