Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church 240 Elmer Ave. Readlyn , IA Funeral 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church 240 Elmer Ave. Readlyn , IA

Darlene Tiedt, 91 of Readlyn, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Oelwein Health Care Center.



Darlene was born on February 13, 1928, in rural Fairbank, the daughter of Herman and Lydia (Matthias) Moeller. She attended elementary schools in Denver and Readlyn. She graduated from Oran High School in 1945 and the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946. She resided on the Eldo Moeller Sr. farm while earning money for her family during the depression. After college she taught in two rural schools. On July 20, 1947, Darlene was united in marriage to Earl Tiedt at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fairbank. Together, Darlene and Earl farmed in the Readlyn area while raising their five children. Earl died on January 8, 1997.



In her leisure time, Darlene enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and the lawn. She also enjoyed cooking and playing cards.



Darlene is survived by a son, Lowell Tiedt, of Anamosa; a daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Hart, of New Hampton; a son, Layton (Karen) Tiedt, of Fairbank; a daughter, Cheila (Rick) Goedken, of Farley; and a daughter, Charla (Chuck) Gardner, of Estherville; 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren; a brother, Dorlin Moeller, of Oelwein; a sister, Lois (Jerry) Heineman, of Fairbank; and a brother, Dr. Ron (Diana) Moeller, of Mason City; a sister-in-law, Marlene Moeller, of Iowa City; and her seven beloved godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Earl Tiedt; her siblings and their spouses. Verla (Ralph) Kane; Leon (Betty) Moeller and Kenneth Moeller.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be held in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9-11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein Health Care Center or to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at



