Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Darlys E. (Buenger) Picht


1926 - 2020
Darlys E. (Buenger) Picht Obituary
Darlys E. Picht, 93, of Waverly, died Saturday, April 25, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Darlys was born on August 6, 1926, in Tripoli, the daughter of Erwin and Bertha (Tonne) Buenger. On June 27, 1959, Darlys was united in marriage to Wayne Picht at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple made Waverly their home, where they owned and operated together Happy Hour Trailer Sales.

Darlys was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly and 4F Sam's Camping Club. In her spare time Darlys enjoyed camping, knitting, crafting, playing cards and volunteering at church.

Darlys's memory is honored by: two daughters, Joyce Barbatti of Cedar Falls, and Julie Schwarz of Hinsdale, Illinois; a granddaughter, Samantha (Nick) Singer of Seattle; two step-grandchildren, Ross (Tara) Barbatti of Cedar Falls, and Tracy (Nicki Thorn) Barbatti of Waterloo; and three step-great-grandchildren. Darlys was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband in 2015; son-in-law, Tom Barbatti in 2016; sister, Genevive in childhood; and step-father, Carl Bahe.

Darlys has been cremated. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a memorial service at Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Retirement Community in Waverly, after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Burial of her cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Darlys's family and will be donated to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020
