Daryl G. Jaschen, 84, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, and Waverly, Iowa, is at rest September 4, 2020.
He was born September 10, 1935, in Readlyn, Iowa, the son of Walter and Rosetta (Bentley) Jaschen. He attended grade school in Readlyn, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1953, attended Iowa State University in Ames and then graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1958. Daryl retired in 1984 from the U.S. Army at the rank of Colonel, completing 26 years in the Infantry. In retirement, he worked at the Pentagon for two years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eleanor "Nonie" Van Vorst DeFrance Jaschen, son Daryl DeFrance Jaschen, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, daughter Katherine Hewson Jaschen (Glenn) St. John, of Alexandria, Virginia, and two granddaughters. Other survivors include his brother, Duane Jaschen, of Waterloo, Iowa, and sister, Donna Noel, of Waverly, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rosetta Jaschen, brother Charles Jaschen and brother-in-law, Vancil Noel.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of retired Col. Daryl G. Jaschen, to the 82nd Airborne Division Wounded Warriors
fund at www.82ndairborne-association.org/donate/html.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is in charge of arrangements.