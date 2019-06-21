Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Charles Bolte. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Grace Lutheran Church 208 First St. SW Tripoli , IA Funeral service 2:30 PM Grace Lutheran Church 208 First St. SW Tripoli , IA Send Flowers Obituary

David Charles Bolte, 78, of Tripoli, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, from complications following a farm accident.

Dave was born on March 16, 1941, near Tripoli, the son of LaVonna (Biermann) and Ralph Bolte Sr. He was baptized shortly after birth and confirmed in 1955 at St. John UCC- Siegel Church, rural Waverly. Dave attended country school and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959. Immediately thereafter, Dave entered the United States

Dave is survived by his wife, Charleen; four children, DeAnn (Mike) Maschoff, of Ankeny, Mike (Glenda) Bolte, of Oswego, Illinois, Teresa (Ron) Hamaker, of Oswego, Illinois, and Brent (Kim) Bolte, of Bemidji, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Ralph (Judy) Bolte, of Ventura, and Vern (Karen) Bolte, of Tripoli; brother-in-law, Rolland Hansen, of Burr Oak; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steve Bolte in 1992; sister, Nadine Hansen; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bolte; parents-in-law, Paul and LaDonna Shonka; and sister-in-law, Joan Meyer.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Pastor Darrel Gerrietts officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Tripoli VFW Post No. 4019. Dave's body will be cremated after the funeral service with a private burial at a later date in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Tripoli. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics or charity of donor's choice.

