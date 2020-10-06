1/
David Hampton
David Hampton, 85, of Waverly, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
