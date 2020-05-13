David L. Gade, 63, of Waverly, passed away suddenly at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
David Louie Gade was born on May 3, 1957, the son of Wayland D. and Bernice (Boerschel) Gade in Waverly. He was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and then attended NIACC in Mason City for 2 years. Following his education, he joined his grandfather and father at Gade Appliance. On March 4, 1978, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Foster at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple made their home in Waverly and David continued at the appliance store until the time of his death.
David had many nicknames from "Goby" in high school, to "Louis" as his best friend referred to him, and "Louie" from his father-in-law. Dave played on his father-in-law's, Gordon Foster's softball team, umpired with Gordy and coached both of his boys in many of their sporting events. He was always willing to help anyone - anytime and loved to challenge his nieces and nephews in guessing games. David liked to play golf and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and New York Yankees fan. David was an organ donor after death still helping others in need.
Survivors are his wife, Becki Gade of Waverly; two sons, Isaac Gade of Iowa City, and Alex Gade of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Bernice Gade of Waverly; four brothers, Michael (Constance) Gade of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ronald (Patty) Gade of Rancho Mirage, California, Kevin (Teresa) Gade of Greene, and Scott (Rhonda) Gade of Waverly, and sister, Karla (Bruce) White of Plainfield. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayland Gade on February 17, 2009; his father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Ruth Foster and a brother-in-law, David Larry Foster.
Private family services will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Larry Trachte officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page beginning Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Gade family for a later designation in David's name and online condolences for David "Louie" Gade may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 13, 2020.