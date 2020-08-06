1/1
David Neal Kurtt
1944 - 2020
David Neal Kurtt, 75, of Edgewood, and formerly from Denver, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home in Edgewood.

David was born on September 29, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Viola (Steinberg) and Lavern Kurtt. He was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Denver.

David is survived by his brothers, Bob Kurtt, of Waverly, and James Kurtt, of Denver; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

David's body has been cremated and there will be a private family graveside service at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
(319) 984-5379
