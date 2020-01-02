Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
David R. Schmalz

David R. Schmalz, age 56, of Waverly, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, from multiple injuries sustained in an accident on December 15, 2019 in Waverly.
He was a kind and gentle soul whose struggles with addiction may have led to his unfortunate death. A lifelong Waverly resident, David had many friends and acquaintances who cared about him. He probably never met a cat he didn't like.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marilyn (Karels) Schmalz from Waverly.
David is survived by two uncles, Michael and Edwin (Martha) Karels of Minneapolis, and several cousins.
His extended family wishes to thank the Waverly community for their tremendous outpouring of kindness at the time of his passing. At David's request, no funeral services have been planned.
Memorials preferred to Waverly Pet Rescue, N.E. Iowa Food Bank or donor's choice.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City is assisting David's family.
To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
