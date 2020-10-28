1/1
David W. Merner
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Merner, 65, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Dave was born on March 11, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, son of R. William and Geraldine B. (Bender) Merner. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Schumacher Elevator Co., and in 1987, he received his BA in Industrial Technology from Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. He worked as a CDC programmer and then engineer at Iowa Laser. Dave loved the outdoors and grew up canoeing, tubing, and pontooning on the Cedar River. His favorite activities were camping, hunting, and fishing. He was a proud veteran and enjoyed spending time on his acreage with his dogs, spending time with friends in Clarksville, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Dave is survived by his daughters, Megan (Oliver) Jensen of Ames and Leah Merner of Wegberg, Germany; and his stepmother, Shirley Merner of Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marci Merner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
319-266-3525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved