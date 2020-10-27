David W. Poock, 76, of Flint, Michigan, passed away October 14, 2020, of lymphoma.



He was the son of Arnold and Gertrude Poock, of Readlyn, and a 1962 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. David served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.



He earned his master's and doctorate degrees from Iowa State University. He was a professor at Kettering University and served as the head of the industrial engineering department for 27 years.



Survivors include his wife Betty, of Flint, Michigan, his sister, Gloria Schildroth-Westendorf, of Waverly, and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ramonda Poock, in 2018.



Funeral services were held Oct. 19 at High Praise Pentecostal Church in Flint, Michigan.

