David W. Poock
David W. Poock, 76, of Flint, Michigan, passed away October 14, 2020, of lymphoma.

He was the son of Arnold and Gertrude Poock, of Readlyn, and a 1962 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. David served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He earned his master's and doctorate degrees from Iowa State University. He was a professor at Kettering University and served as the head of the industrial engineering department for 27 years.

Survivors include his wife Betty, of Flint, Michigan, his sister, Gloria Schildroth-Westendorf, of Waverly, and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ramonda Poock, in 2018.

Funeral services were held Oct. 19 at High Praise Pentecostal Church in Flint, Michigan.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Higher Praise Pentecostal Church of God
OCT
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Higher Praise Pentecostal Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
6063 Fenton Road
Flint, MI 48507
(810) 694-4900
