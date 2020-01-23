|
Delores Mae Boevers, 87, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Delores was born on November 11, 1932 in rural Waverly, Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Amanda (Steidler) Oltrogge. Delores was baptized on December 9, 1932 and confirmed on April 11, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She attended country school for 3 years and then attended grade school at Readlyn Elementary, graduating from the Readlyn High School in 1951. Following her schooling, Delores worked for the Lutheran Mutual Insurance Company in Waverly from 1951-53. On October 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Burton W. Boevers at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home on the Boevers family farm located 2 miles east and ¾ mile north of highways 3 & 63. The couple farmed there for over 35 years before moving into Waverly in November of 1987. Burton passed away July 4, 2019.
Delores started playing the church organ at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn when she was only 14 years old. After her marriage, she continued to be the church organist, active in the women's group, and a faithful member at St. John Lutheran Crane Creek for many years. Delores enjoyed baking, fishing, embroidering, sewing, making her grandchildren blankies before they were born and her many trips traveling with Burton and friends. Delores cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Kathy (Roger) Traetow of Waverly, Craig (Lynne) Boevers of Tripoli and Karen (Brent) Platte of Tripoli; twelve grandchildren, Monica (Michael) Strople, Laurie, Adam (fiancée Sara Lease) & Andy (Morgan) Traetow, Lindsay (Asbjorn) Skeie, Emily (Cody) Boevers Solverson & Cassandra (Diogenes) Oliveira, Sarah, Elizabeth & Nathan Platte, Shawn Hamerlinck, Scott (Amanda) Hamerlinck; eleven great grandchildren and one due on Valentines Day, Jack Strople, Evelyn, Charlotte, Lily and Lars Skeie, Iris and Margot Solverson, William Oliveira, Nolan Hamerlinck, and Hannah and Julian Hamerlinck and a sister-in-law, Bernita Oltrogge. Delores was preceded in death by one brother, Arlin Oltrogge and her husband, Burton Boevers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, with Pastor Paul Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, WELCA of Crane Creek or Won By One of Crane Creek. Online condolences for Delores may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020