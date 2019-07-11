Dennis Hundley, 76, of Cedar Falls, born November 22, 1942, to Leo and Frances Hundley, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Avondale, Arizona.
He married Ellen Porath on December 14, 1963, in Shell Rock. After working at Henke Manufacturing, and Engineering Equipment, he retired from John Deere after 33 years working as a mechanical engineer at the PEC.
Dennis enjoyed racing stock cars, watching NASCAR, working on tractors, mowing lawns, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, spoiling the family dog, and spending his winters in Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ellen; daughter Penny (Leo) Jacobs of Surprise, Arizona; son Dennis Hundley, of Marion; daughter Pam (Tom) Whitney, of Ames; and daughter Paula Hundley, of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and four siblings: Kenny, of Sumter, South Carolina; Judy and Carolyn, of Cedar Falls; and Jim, of Waverly.
Celebration of Life will be held on July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Riviera-Roose Events Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville. A lunch will follow along with a time to share memories with family and friends until 7 p.m. Cards and memorials can be sent to 30001 Butler Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 11, 2019