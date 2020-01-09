Home

Dennis J. "Boo Man" Swartz

Dennis J. "Boo Man" Swartz Obituary
Dennis J. "Boo Man" Swartz, 70, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed to his Heavenly home on January 04, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following a lengthy illness.


There will be no public visitation or services per Boo's request. Memorials may be directed to the family at 4130 Aspen Court, Waterloo, IA 50701. Online condolences for Boo's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020
