Diana Lynne Findley, 73, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly from Peosta and Newton, passed away Thursday night, November 26, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Diana was born on February 20, 1947, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Berdene June (Wilcox) and Paul Frederick Spencer. She was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1965.
On November 6, 1964, Diana was united in marriage to Steven Keith Findley at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Following graduation from NICC Nursing School in 1976, Diane worked at Medical Associates in Dubuque, Iowa as a pediatric nurse. In 1990, Diana graduated from the University of Dubuque with a double major in Health and English, and her teaching license. She then taught English at Western Dubuque High School; American literature was her favorite subject. After retiring in 2011, she and Steve moved to Waverly.
Diana is survived by her husband of 56 years, Steven; daughter, Wende (Clarence) Dawson, of Janesville; son, Anthony "Tony," of Waverly; and several "fur kids." She was preceded in death by her parents and several beloved "fur kids."
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Due to COVID-19, only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time during visitation. Therefore, visitation will be by invite only. Please contact Diana's family if you wish to attend. A private burial will be on December 2, 2020, at Palo Alto Cemetery, Newton, Iowa. There will be a public graveside gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to C & W Rustic Hallow, P.O. Box 67, Nashua, IA 50658-0067. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
