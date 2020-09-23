Diane F. Liming born first child to Jerome and Lyne Moehling Hoins February 4, 1960, passed at Cedar Valley Hospice on Monday, September 21 from pancreatic cancer.



Diane grew up in Waverly graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School Class of 1978. On June 9, 1984, Diane married the love of her life, John Liming, at the Janesville United Methodist Church. They made their first homes in Waverly and Cedar Falls before building their forever home in rural Janesville in 1996.



She is survived by her husband, John; father and step-mother Jerome and Vera Hoins, of Shell Rock; mother-in-law Colleen Liming, of Cedar Falls; brothers Chris (Dawn), of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Corey, of Waterloo; sisters-in-law Laura Cardinal, of Hereford, Arizona, Janet Liming, of La Porte City, and Patti Morrill, of Janesville; step-sisters Susan (Mike) Zimmerman, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, and Teresa (Tom) Ackerman, of Allison; step-brother Darwin (Kim) Sherburne, of Oregon; nephews Casady Hoins, Cole Hoins and Ben Dirks; nieces Allison Newguards, Emma Hoins, Annie Karr, Erin Pattison, Samantha Parks, Shannon Morrill and Staci Meyer; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and dearest friend Tristan Swanton, of Clarksville.



Preceded in death by her mother, Lyne Hoins Fobian and step-brothers Rodney "Buck" Sherburne and Jeff Sherburne; step-sister Karen Sherburne; step-niece Amber Jacobs; brother-in-law Craig Liming; and father-in-law Delbert Liming.



Private family services will be held with burial of cremains in Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store