|
|
Dianne Faye Oltrogge, 74 of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Dianne was born on September 27, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Helen (Hills) Wittenburg. Dianne was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1963 and graduated from State College of Iowa (UNI) in 1967. Following graduation, Dianne taught at Wilson Junior High in Cedar Rapids and then St. John's Catholic School in Waterloo. Diane was united in marriage to Jerry Oltrogge on February 13, 1970, in Galena, Illinois. Dianne took some time off from teaching to raise her children and after nine years returned to teaching at Wapsie Valley Junior High at Oran. She retired from teaching in 2001. Jerry passed away on December 12, 2017.
Dianne was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her family and keeping up with everyone on the internet.
Dianne is survived by a son, Jason (Mindy) Oltrogge of Stanford, Montana; and a daughter, Carrie (Mason) Jones of Denver, Iowa; two grandchildren, Audrey and Orren Oltrogge; three brothers, Dennis (Janice) Wittenburg; Rodney (Bonnie) Wittenburg; and Barry (Lisa) Wittenburg, all of Readlyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry Oltrogge.
Private family visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral home in Readlyn with private family prayer service to follow. Burial will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to the donor's favorite library.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019