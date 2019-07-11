Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie Lee (Trees) Beiner. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Funeral 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie Lee Beiner, 84, of Waverly, passed away on July 10, 2019, at her home in Waverly.



Dixie was born on August 3, 1934, in Ventura, the daughter of Harland and Francis May (Church) Trees. Dixie attended school in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1952. On February 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to William O. Beiner in Rockford, Illinois. The couple made their home Iowa, living in Dike for 16 years prior to moving to Waverly in 1984.



She enjoyed quilting, carving, needle work and playing the violin.



Dixie is survived by her husband, Bill, of Waverly; a son, Mark (Nanette) Beiner, of Cedar Rapids; a son, Tim (Chlora) Beiner, of Stronghurst, Illinois; a daughter, Marie (Mike) Lewis, of Kansas City, Kansas; a daughter, May Richardson, of Raymond; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Beiner, of Dike; 13 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Kent Beiner; a son-in-law, Lonnie Richardson; two great grandchildren, Fin Sheridan and Krissa Beiner; a brother, Leslie Duane Trees and a sister, Mary Lynn Schaefer.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waverly.



