Don Richard Dandy, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 11, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.



Don was born on July 12, 1930, in Schaller, Iowa, the son of Morris and Clara (Peters) Dandy. He attended country school and then graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1947. Don graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Business and began working as a sales rep for Burroughs Corp. Don was united in marriage to Mary Anne Duncan on September 13, 1953, in Mason City, Iowa. In 1957, Don joined Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance and worked in policy services, marketing, and eventually became SVP of Administration. During that time, he received his CLU Designation. In 1986, he purchased the Ward Agency in Waverly and in 1988 formed the Walston-Dandy Agency with Marv Walston, retiring in 1994.



In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing Gin and Bridge, and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Don was a devoted Lutheran, had a deep faith in God and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.



Don was active in the Waverly community. His involvement included serving as President & Board of Directors for Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly Junior Achievement. He served on the Board of Directors for United Way, Waverly Golf and Country Club and the Rotary Club. He was named Boss of the Year by the Waverly Junior Chamber of Commerce.



Don is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Dandy, currently residing at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Iowa; two daughters, Kathy (Blaine) Faber, of Lenexa, Kansas, and Lynn Taylor, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three step great grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Lenox, of Mesa, Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Private Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For both the visitation and service, masks will be required and please practice good social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.



Due to wife Mary Anne's dementia condition, please refrain from sending sympathy cards or expressing condolences to her related to her husband Don.

