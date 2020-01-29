|
|
Donald John Loots, 69, longtime resident of Fort Dodge and Waverly, IA passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, while completing treatment for cancer in Iowa City.
In life, Don entertained thousands with his singing and guitar playing, as a part of many music groups and productions in Fort Dodge, IA. He worked for the Rabiner Treatment Center and Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge. Don also took care of his parents Rev. Don Loots and Dorothy Loots, as they aged. Don joins them now, as well as his brother Chris, and is survived by his brother Mark Loots, of Ft. Dodge and his sister, Becky Lundblad of Mason City. His boys, Mike and Danny Loots, of Eagle,Colorado and Ft. Dodge, Iowa, respectively remember their father's music and laughter and his love.
Don loved his family and he loved philosophising around the campfire. He was a consummate observer of the natural world. Don is remembered as a passable fisherman and a decent shot, but an excellent storyteller. He put all of these skills to use on frequent trips to Lakes and Marshes around Iowa, with friends and family. Don loved to keep a garden and keep track of which birds were moving through. He watched deer and fox and turkey along the "Rail Trail," in Waverly, Iowa and could always be counted on for an entertaining anecdote about their goings on. Don was also an avid sports fan. He kept his own stat sheets for every single Cubs game, loved to watch the Hawks in any season, and was a die-hard Packers fan. Don Loots will be remembered as a loving father, a kind friend, and a great entertainer.
He would very much like if you told a story about him the next time you gathered around the fire.
Don is survived by two sons, Michael (Kelsey) Loots of Eagle, Colorado, and Daniel Loots of Fort Dodge, Iowa; a brother, Mark (Barb) Loots of Fort Dodge, Iowa; a sister, Rebecca (Ron) Lundblad of Mason City, Iowa; a nieces, Lisa; and nephews, Eric. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Chris Loots.
A memorial service for Don will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Al Bidne officiating. Don's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020