Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Waverly, IA
Donald Joseph Hartnett


1936 - 2020
Donald Joseph Hartnett Obituary
Donald Joseph Hartnett, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, Iowa, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. with a scripture service at
6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Private burial will take place on Saturday, February 22, at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery in Clear Lake, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to , St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
