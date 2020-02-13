|
Donald Joseph Hartnett, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, Iowa, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. with a scripture service at
6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Private burial will take place on Saturday, February 22, at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery in Clear Lake, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to , St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020