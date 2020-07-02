1/1
Donald Lavern Wurdinger
1934 - 2020
Donald Lavern Wurdinger, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly.

Don was born on July 23, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Peter and Anna (Hinders) Wurdinger. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1953. On May 1, 1955, Don was married to Ramona Schield at E.U.B. "Faith" Church in Waverly. During his life Don worked at various construction jobs, as a large crane operator in Waterloo for Local 234, and was owner of Farm Drainage Plows.

Don was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. Don's greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, however, he also liked to fish and hunt.

Don's memory is honored by: his wife, Ramona of Waverly; five children, Robin (Brett) Vette of Waverly, Scott (Annette) Wurdinger of Mankato, Minnesota, Cheryl (Scott) Sexton of Huntsville, Alabama, Jill (Greg) Hemingson of Friendswood, Texas, Craig (Judy) Wurdinger of Davenport; fourteen grandchildren, Chelsea (Jake), Ryan (Haleigh), Clayton (Kaylee), Maddie, Lauren, Jacob, Ethan, Michael, Christopher, Haley (Tyler), Melanie, Becca, Sam, and Rachel; three great-grandchildren, Gabe, McKenzie, and McCoy; and two sisters, Jo Bergmann of Waverly and Juanita Cornell of Quartsite, Arizona. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Dean Wurdinger; sister-in-law, Shirley Schield; and three brothers-in-law, Preston, Muggs, and Gilbert Schield.

Public visitation with social distancing will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at Heritage United Methodist Church from 9-10 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Private family burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly Is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Heritage United Methodist Church
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
