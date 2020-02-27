|
Donald William Busching age 92 of Plainfield, IA, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua with Rev. Charis Combs-Lay presiding. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua. Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua.
Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Donald William Busching was born December 6, 1927, at his parents home in rural Bremer County, IA. He was one of two sons born to Benjamin and Mabel (Rodemeyer) Busching. He received his initial education in rural country school and the at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Waverly. Donald learned hard work at an early age as he helped on his family farm, neighboring farms and also worked cleaning chicken houses for many area farmers. He had his first date with his future wife at the Cattle Congress in Waterloo and on February 21, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nashua he married Edna Schroeder. The couple were parents to four daughters.
Donald loved farming and while he was busy with chores, making repairs, woodworking and tending to the dairy herd, Edna cared for their home and the girls. Donald's true hobby was work on the farm and he excelled at repairs, welding and tending to the huge garden. The garden continued until the last couple years when his health finally prevented him from his work. Don loved sharing the garden with all his family and friends. He especially loved time with his entire family.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Myers of Parkersburg, IA, Bonnie (Mark) Potratz of Nashua, IA, Marlene (Gary) Miller of Shell Rock, IA; son-in-law, John Christians of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Gerry Busching of Waverly; ten grandchildren, Tammie Sheeley, Darin (Sara) Christians, Heather (Grant) Keseberg, Brian Myers, Julie (Dustan) Petersen, Brad (Emilie) Myers, Steven (Jennifer) Potratz, Derek (Amber) Potratz, Ryan Miller, Jenny Miller; Twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2002; brother, Stanley Busching and daughter, Karen Christians; son-in-law, Leonard Myers.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020