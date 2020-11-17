1/1
Donna Lou (Niemeyer) Swinton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Lou Swinton, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Donna was born on January 11, 1936, in Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Esther P. (Meyer) and Henry A. Niemeyer. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. On October 19, 1952, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon Stuart Swinton at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple lived north of Waverly and were lifelong dairy and crop farmers until their retirement in 2002. After 60 years of marriage, Vernon passed in 2012.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Terri Davis) Swinton, of Waverly; son, Scot (Lori) Swinton, of Waverly, eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lyle (Ruth Ann) Niemeyer, of Marshalltown, and John (Karin) Niemeyer, of Fenton, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Vernon; her son, Ronald Swinton; granddaughter, Kendra Swinton; her parents; and brother, Ronald Niemeyer.

Donna's body has been cremated and there will be private graveside service in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Donna's family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved