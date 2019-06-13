Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Fischer. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Marie Fischer, 71, of Waverly, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Marshalltown, while attending the AMVETS State Convention.



Donna was born February 7, 1948, in Waverly, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Rieken) Fischer and lived her entire life in Waverly. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly on May 9, 1948, and confirmed her faith on April 15, 1962, also at St. Paul's. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966. Donna began her career at Lutheran Mutual in November of 1966 and retired from CUNA Mutual in June of 2017.



Donna led a life of service to the Ladies AMVETS Auxiliary. She was currently the Ladies Auxiliary President of Waverly Post 79 and AMVETS Department of Iowa Ladies Auxiliary Second Vice. She had also served as State Auxiliary President in 2004 and again from 2007-2008. She thoroughly enjoyed events with her AMVETS family. She also enjoyed reading, antiquing, traveling and family gatherings.



Donna is survived by two sisters, Betty Yanna, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, and Nancy (Philip) Brand, of Vancouver, Washington, one brother, Jim (Michele) Fischer, of Waverly, nieces Tami Yanna, Alison Wu, Erin Brand and Ashley Fischer and five grand-nieces and a grand-nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Helen (Rieken) Fischer.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary or St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be left at



Published in Waverly Democrat on June 13, 2019

